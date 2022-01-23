Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Sell

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

RPTX opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $556.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

