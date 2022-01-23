Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UPH. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE UPH opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that UpHealth will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

