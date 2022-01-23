Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Sell

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $25.98 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zogenix by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zogenix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 747.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 171,696 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

