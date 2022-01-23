Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ambev by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ambev by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ambev by 9.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

