Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

