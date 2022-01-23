Zacks Investment Research Lowers KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,463.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 66,995 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 271.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

