Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NMR. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 140,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 173,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nomura by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 234,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

