Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 13.92.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 9.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 10.72 and its 200-day moving average is 10.48. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 8.88 and a one year high of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,649,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

