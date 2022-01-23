Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Growing usage of OLED technology in smartphones, televisions and computers, remained positive. Increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, market uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.