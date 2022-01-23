Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($233.32) to £169 ($230.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,690.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

