Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. Ondas has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,250. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $7,566,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

