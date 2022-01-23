Zero Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Zero has a total market cap of $932,425.32 and approximately $21,981.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00261094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00081898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00099564 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,981,120 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

