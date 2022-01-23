Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $124.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.