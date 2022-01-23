Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 41,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

