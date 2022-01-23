ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 448,989 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $22,664,964.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72.

ZI stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.