Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.15.

Zscaler stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

