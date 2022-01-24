$0.06 EPS Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. Materialise posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTLS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 108,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,356. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.