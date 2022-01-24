$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Paya by 19.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paya by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paya by 23.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Paya by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paya by 25.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. Paya has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

