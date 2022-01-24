$0.10 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

NASDAQ BL traded up $3.31 on Monday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 646,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

