-$0.11 EPS Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.52. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

