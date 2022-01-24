$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,272,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

