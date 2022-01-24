-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 213,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,124. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

