-$0.41 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.49). Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.