$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,807. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

