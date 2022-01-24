$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million.

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PCB opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 120.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.