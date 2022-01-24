$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. SLM posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.
NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. 52,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,441. SLM has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About SLM
SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
