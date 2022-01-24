$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

