$100.38 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce $100.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.54 million to $106.49 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $361.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $364.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $517.35 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNP opened at $7.23 on Monday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

