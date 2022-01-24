$102.16 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce sales of $102.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.01 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $432.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $467.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.85 million to $468.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 36.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

