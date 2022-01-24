1,148 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,968,863,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.37.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $297.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

