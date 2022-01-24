1,277,477 Shares in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Acquired by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,277,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000. LiveVox makes up about 1.5% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.