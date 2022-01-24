$133.95 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report sales of $133.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.60 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $120.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $494.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $494.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $535.09 million, with estimates ranging from $531.80 million to $538.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

FORR opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

