$134.52 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $134.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $138.70 million. FB Financial posted sales of $149.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $564.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.48 million to $582.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $623.18 million, with estimates ranging from $591.42 million to $659.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 67,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after buying an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. 150,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,357. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.