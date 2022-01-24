13,629 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $17,524,319.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of FLYW opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.93.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

