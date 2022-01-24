14,593 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,593 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.56.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $483.63 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

