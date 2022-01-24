19,510 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $124.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.