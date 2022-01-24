$21.35 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $21.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $21.40 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $117,818. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

