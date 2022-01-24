$229.76 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $229.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.67 million and the highest is $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $868.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.20 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $3,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $129.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

