$25.04 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report sales of $25.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.87 million and the highest is $25.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $109.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTTR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 236,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

