$290.22 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report $290.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.61 million and the highest is $327.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $957.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDEV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,298,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,187. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 6.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 79,482 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.