2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.73

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 25302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,361,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,733,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

