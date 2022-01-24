3,220,193 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,220,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,338,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned about 1.80% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $278,287,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $89,952,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $48,090,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,971,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.71 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01.

