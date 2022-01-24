3,334 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

