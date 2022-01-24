3,452 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $134.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

