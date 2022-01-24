$36.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $36.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.47 billion and the highest is $36.98 billion. Anthem posted sales of $31.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.55.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $437.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.36. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.