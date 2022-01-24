3M (MMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $172.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $167.24 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

