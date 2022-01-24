$43.16 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report sales of $43.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.94 billion. JD.com reported sales of $34.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.99 billion to $150.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.01 billion to $188.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

