$435.26 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce $435.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.00 million. FirstCash posted sales of $392.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.92. 255,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,373. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

