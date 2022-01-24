47,771 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,771 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $1,244,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

