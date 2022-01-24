$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce $51.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $213.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at about $972,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 918.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 106,905 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTCF stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

